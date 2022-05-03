American National Insurance Co. Lowers Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

American National Insurance Co. reduced its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the period. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.17.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $696,158.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 474,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,399,337.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total value of $315,258.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,373 shares of company stock worth $1,052,063 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PEG traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.50. 155,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,977,469. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.37, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.17. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.96 and a twelve month high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -167.44%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

