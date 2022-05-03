American National Insurance Co. Reduces Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

American National Insurance Co. trimmed its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 89.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,335 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 38,080 shares during the period. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 250.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,933,095 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $130,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,331 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 7.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,853,204 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,345,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,230 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2,896.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,669 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $96,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,232 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $91,672,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 6.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,451,758 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,386,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,903 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on COP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.79.

NYSE COP traded up $2.56 on Tuesday, reaching $98.48. 237,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,444,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.58. The company has a market cap of $127.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.35. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $51.41 and a 12 month high of $107.52.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.62%.

In other news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total value of $1,016,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $562,647.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,800 shares of company stock valued at $15,730,870. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

