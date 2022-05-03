American National Insurance Co. Sells 33,850 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

American National Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 77.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,850 shares during the quarter. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fractal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 13,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 973,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,211,000 after acquiring an additional 54,594 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $113.48. 2,821,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,975,034. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.93 and a 200 day moving average of $130.21. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.04 and a 1-year high of $139.79. The company has a market capitalization of $63.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.17%.

ICE has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.20.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $405,571.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 36,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,937,681.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,224 shares of company stock valued at $11,688,307. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

