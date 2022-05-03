American National Insurance Co. Sells 5,575 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

American National Insurance Co. reduced its position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 80.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,575 shares during the quarter. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in NICE were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of NICE by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,114,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,020,788,000 after buying an additional 187,261 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in NICE by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,230,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,201,682,000 after buying an additional 138,903 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in NICE by 26.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,958,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,431,000 after buying an additional 407,633 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NICE by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,689,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,977,000 after buying an additional 13,121 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in NICE by 1.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,346,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,312,000 after acquiring an additional 17,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Get NICE alerts:

Shares of NICE stock traded down $2.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $205.14. 5,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,073. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.85. NICE Ltd. has a 52-week low of $199.32 and a 52-week high of $319.88.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.16). NICE had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $515.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NICE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NICE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.13.

About NICE (Get Rating)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.