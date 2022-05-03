American National Insurance Co. Sells 65,915 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

American National Insurance Co. lessened its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 85.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,915 shares during the period. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.98. The stock had a trading volume of 49,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $189.00 and its 200 day moving average is $206.00. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $165.22 and a one year high of $249.27.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.78.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $387,806.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,025.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $6,149,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,622 shares of company stock worth $9,995,351. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

