American National Insurance Co. Sells 73,235 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

American National Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 85.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 73,235 shares during the period. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,507,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,660,188,000 after buying an additional 2,783,114 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,279,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,768,196,000 after purchasing an additional 226,170 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,953,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,287,553,000 after purchasing an additional 61,881 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,494,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,198,724,000 after purchasing an additional 383,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,421,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $728,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

TFC traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.71. 418,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,584,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.11. The company has a market cap of $66.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.18. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $47.98 and a one year high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TFC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

