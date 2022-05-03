American National Insurance Co. Trims Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

American National Insurance Co. trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 83.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,180 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 110,450 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 0.7% of American National Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,529,531 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,049,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,281 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 393.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,153,219 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,311 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,872,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,247 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $308,851,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,797,725 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,226,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,731 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $152.84. 202,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,771,555. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.01 and a twelve month high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. Walmart’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.90%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WMT. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.25.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 15,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.07, for a total transaction of $2,084,857.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total transaction of $1,308,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,406,267. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

