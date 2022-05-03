American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. Takes $464,000 Position in Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions in the third quarter worth $401,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $1,343,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZWS remained flat at $$30.75 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 29,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,331. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.64. Zurn Water Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $23.83 and a 52-week high of $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38.

Zurn Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Zurn Water Solutions had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 22.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zurn Water Solutions Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Zurn Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZWS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Zurn Water Solutions from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zurn Water Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

