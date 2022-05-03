American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. Takes $784,000 Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of YETI by 2,552.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,013,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,769,000 after buying an additional 1,937,491 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in YETI during the 4th quarter worth about $60,545,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,375,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,014,000 after purchasing an additional 704,004 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of YETI by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,174,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,304,000 after buying an additional 365,541 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in YETI by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,390,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,215,000 after acquiring an additional 347,719 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YETI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of YETI from $97.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on YETI from $124.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $103.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of YETI from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of YETI from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.11.

Shares of YETI stock traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $51.50. The stock had a trading volume of 22,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,550. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.56. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $48.44 and a one year high of $108.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.46.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $443.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.94 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

