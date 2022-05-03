Ampco-Pittsburgh (AP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $84.51 million for the quarter.

Shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh stock opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.54. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $105.55 million, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 0.92.

AP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.08% of Ampco-Pittsburgh worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.55% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing. The FCEG segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.

