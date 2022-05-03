Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director Sells $10,378.10 in Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 295 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $10,378.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,424.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

AMPH stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,113. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $44.46.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $120.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.38 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 14.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $3,398,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $1,788,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $816,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $8,412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMPH. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.