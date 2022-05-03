Analysts Anticipate Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Will Post Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Analysts predict that Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) will post $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Banner’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the highest is $1.25. Banner reported earnings per share of $1.56 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banner will report full-year earnings of $5.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Banner.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. Banner had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 32.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Banner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on Banner from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Banner from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Banner stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,208. Banner has a 52 week low of $49.10 and a 52 week high of $66.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. Banner’s payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

In other news, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $178,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roberto R. Herencia bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.73 per share, for a total transaction of $98,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,210.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Banner by 7.7% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Banner during the first quarter worth $4,548,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Banner during the first quarter worth $349,000. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Banner by 26.9% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Banner in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

