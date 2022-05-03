Analysts Anticipate Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Capital’s earnings. Gladstone Capital also reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gladstone Capital.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 147.34%. The business had revenue of $16.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gladstone Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Gladstone Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLAD traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.70. 510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,394. Gladstone Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78. The firm has a market cap of $401.31 million, a PE ratio of 4.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.0675 dividend. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is 32.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLAD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Gladstone Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 27,908 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 118,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 16,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

