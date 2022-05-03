Analysts Expect Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.96 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) to announce $5.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Akerna’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.30 million and the highest is $6.62 million. Akerna posted sales of $4.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akerna will report full-year sales of $26.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.20 million to $28.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $33.06 million, with estimates ranging from $32.10 million to $34.02 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Akerna.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Akerna had a negative return on equity of 31.09% and a negative net margin of 161.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

KERN has been the topic of several research reports. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Akerna from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Akerna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Lake Street Capital cut Akerna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Akerna from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akerna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.45.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its position in shares of Akerna by 115.4% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 37,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akerna by 167.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 19,450 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Akerna by 28.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Akerna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Akerna by 419.3% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 35,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 28,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KERN stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.67. The stock had a trading volume of 287,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,621. Akerna has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.59.

Akerna Corp. provides enterprise software solutions that enable regulatory compliance and inventory management in United States and Canada. The company offers MJ Platform for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a government regulatory software. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, data analytics and other software related services; and Last Call Analytics, a tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

