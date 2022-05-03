Analysts Expect Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) to Post $3.15 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) to post earnings of $3.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.12. Patrick Industries posted earnings of $2.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full year earnings of $10.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.72 to $11.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.83 to $10.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Patrick Industries.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $2.04. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 41.15%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Patrick Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.80.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Patrick Industries by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Patrick Industries by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Patrick Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Patrick Industries by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PATK traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.65. 311,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,544. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Patrick Industries has a fifty-two week low of $54.80 and a fifty-two week high of $98.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 10.88%.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

