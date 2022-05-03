Analysts Expect The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODY – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Beachbody’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Beachbody will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.37). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.21) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Beachbody.

Beachbody (NYSE:BODY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported -0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of 216.27 million during the quarter.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Beachbody from $6.25 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beachbody currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 6.45.

Shares of NYSE:BODY traded down 0.03 on Thursday, hitting 1.70. 15,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,662. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 1.98 and its 200 day moving average is 2.58. Beachbody has a 1-year low of 1.51 and a 1-year high of 13.50.

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a health and wellness platform that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs. It operates in two segments, Beachbody and Other. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Openfit, a digital streaming platform that provides digital fitness and wellness resource.

