Analysts Expect VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $330,000.00

Brokerages expect VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) to post $330,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $300,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $360,000.00. VistaGen Therapeutics posted sales of $440,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 million to $1.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.27 million, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $1.43 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover VistaGen Therapeutics.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.33 million. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.10% and a negative net margin of 2,465.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ VTGN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.34. 1,155,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,470,417. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.69. VistaGen Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $3.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTGN. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 67.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

