Analysts Set Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Target Price at $13.00

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.67.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EURN. StockNews.com began coverage on Euronav in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Euronav by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Euronav by 38.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EURN traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.30. 1,971,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,927,578. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. Euronav has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $13.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.36 and a 200 day moving average of $10.15.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $85.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.58 million. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 16.42% and a negative net margin of 77.54%. Sell-side analysts predict that Euronav will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

