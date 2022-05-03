Analysts Set Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Price Target at $12.17

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.17.

GOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,557,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $102,934,000 after buying an additional 402,233 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet raised its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 8,136,740 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $75,672,000 after purchasing an additional 159,452 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,308,112 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,888,000 after purchasing an additional 134,347 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,766,740 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,804,000 after purchasing an additional 63,639 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 104.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 839,179 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,038,000 after purchasing an additional 429,421 shares during the period. 28.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOGL opened at $12.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.27. Golden Ocean Group has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $14.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.32.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $312.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.30 million. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 43.82% and a return on equity of 28.15%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Golden Ocean Group will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 28.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.36%.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.