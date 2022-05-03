Analysts Set Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Target Price at $11.83

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.83.

LTRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lantronix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lantronix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Lantronix in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Lantronix in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Get Lantronix alerts:

In other news, Director Hoshi Printer sold 12,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $82,137.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul H. Pickle sold 6,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $40,216.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,412 shares of company stock valued at $157,674. Insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Lantronix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Lantronix by 357.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lantronix by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantronix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lantronix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. 47.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LTRX opened at $5.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.26. Lantronix has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The company has a market capitalization of $191.61 million, a P/E ratio of -23.04 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.11). Lantronix had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a negative return on equity of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $33.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lantronix will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Lantronix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.