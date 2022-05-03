Analysts Set Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target at $15.21

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.21.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SFIX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $21.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $10.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.33. Stitch Fix has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $69.20.

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $516.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the third quarter valued at about $13,952,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 562,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 110,282 shares during the last quarter. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 27.2% in the third quarter. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York now owns 32,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 252.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 29,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 204.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 149,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,988,000 after purchasing an additional 100,612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

