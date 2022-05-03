Analysts Set Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Target Price at $19.00

Shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TZOO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelzoo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Travelzoo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets downgraded Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th.

In related news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 12,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $95,682.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph Bartel sold 81,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $445,859.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 311,691 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,645. Corporate insiders own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Travelzoo by 5.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Travelzoo by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Travelzoo by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Travelzoo by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Travelzoo in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 34.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TZOO stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.50. 147,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,762. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.88. The company has a market cap of $90.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.72. Travelzoo has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $18.47.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.15. Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 1,142.83% and a net margin of 7.67%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Travelzoo will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

