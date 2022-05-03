Analysts Set Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Price Target at $171.00

Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $171.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of WD stock traded up $0.92 on Monday, hitting $120.68. The stock had a trading volume of 187,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,637. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.16 and its 200-day moving average is $138.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 160.37 and a current ratio of 160.37. Walker & Dunlop has a 52-week low of $95.01 and a 52-week high of $156.77.

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.12. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $407.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.45%.

In other news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $218,510.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,739,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,083,000 after acquiring an additional 100,326 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,914,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,322,000 after acquiring an additional 28,306 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 492,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,326,000 after acquiring an additional 15,754 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 272,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,055,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,653,000. 71.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

