Analyzing Cybernetic Technologies (OTCMKTS:HPIL) and Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN)

Cybernetic Technologies (OTCMKTS:HPIL – Get Rating) and Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

Get Cybernetic Technologies alerts:

This table compares Cybernetic Technologies and Bowman Consulting Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cybernetic Technologies N/A N/A N/A Bowman Consulting Group 0.07% 2.54% 1.33%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Cybernetic Technologies and Bowman Consulting Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cybernetic Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Bowman Consulting Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Bowman Consulting Group has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 58.34%. Given Bowman Consulting Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bowman Consulting Group is more favorable than Cybernetic Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cybernetic Technologies and Bowman Consulting Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cybernetic Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bowman Consulting Group $149.97 million 1.38 $300,000.00 $0.07 234.57

Bowman Consulting Group has higher revenue and earnings than Cybernetic Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Cybernetic Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.2% of Bowman Consulting Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 84.8% of Cybernetic Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.7% of Bowman Consulting Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bowman Consulting Group beats Cybernetic Technologies on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cybernetic Technologies (Get Rating)

Cybernetic Technologies Ltd., a diversified company, engages in developing technology projects in Canada. It offers GAMEZCASH and TUNEZCASH that are used in the form of currency for esports/gaming and online music industries. The company was formerly known as HPIL Holding and changed its name to Cybernetic Technologies Ltd. in May 2021. Cybernetic Technologies Ltd. is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Bowman Consulting Group (Get Rating)

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals. The company also provides construction management services, including constructability review, value engineering, budgeting and cost estimating, interagency and utility coordination, onsite observation and report evaluation, public communication and outreach, and resident engineer services, as well as bid solicitation, documentation, and preparation services; and environmental consulting services consisting of wetlands and waters of the U.S. delineations, natural resources inventories, wildlife and vegetation surveys, threatened and endangered species surveys, endangered species conservation and management, wetland creation and enhancement design, NEPA documentation, section 404/401 permitting and compliance, NPDES permitting, and phase I environmental site assessment. In addition, it offers landscape architecture, land procurement and right-of-way acquisition, structural engineering, surveying and geospatial engineering, and transportation and water resources engineering services, as well as mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Cybernetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cybernetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.