AnRKey X ($ANRX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $53,524.00

AnRKey X ($ANRX) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. Over the last week, AnRKey X has traded 26.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. AnRKey X has a market cap of $1.71 million and approximately $53,524.00 worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AnRKey X coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 200.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.00 or 0.00219165 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00039216 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00437514 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70,944.02 or 1.87325641 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

AnRKey X Coin Profile

AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 152,519,279 coins. AnRKey X’s official Twitter account is @anrkeyx and its Facebook page is accessible here . AnRKey X’s official website is anrkeyx.io . AnRKey X’s official message board is anrkeyx.medium.com

AnRKey X Coin Trading

