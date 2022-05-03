Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Insider Federico Grossi Sells 2,500 Shares

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) insider Federico Grossi sold 2,500 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $108,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,377.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Federico Grossi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 15th, Federico Grossi sold 375 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $14,838.75.

On Tuesday, February 15th, Federico Grossi sold 375 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total value of $17,036.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.61. The company had a trading volume of 603,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,120. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 6.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.05. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APLS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Roth Capital cut Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APLS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,494,000 after acquiring an additional 77,317 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 63.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 48,126 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $3,662,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

