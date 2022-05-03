Apollon Limassol Market Capitalization Achieves $561,093.43 (APL)

Apollon Limassol (APL) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One Apollon Limassol coin can currently be bought for $1.70 or 0.00004501 BTC on major exchanges. Apollon Limassol has a total market capitalization of $561,093.43 and approximately $219,914.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Apollon Limassol has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.64 or 0.00157541 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00030927 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.50 or 0.00328872 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00040578 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00010841 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Coin Profile

Apollon Limassol (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,307 coins. The official website for Apollon Limassol is www.apollon.com.cy/en . Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency . Apollon Limassol’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollon Limassol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon Limassol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollon Limassol using one of the exchanges listed above.

