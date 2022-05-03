Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $175.24 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) received a $175.24 target price from stock analysts at Fundamental Research in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Fundamental Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AAPL. Barclays set a $170.00 price target on Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. New Street Research upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.39.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL traded up $2.01 on Tuesday, reaching $159.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,037,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,456,088. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. Apple has a 1 year low of $122.25 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.57 and its 200 day moving average is $165.34.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $22,475,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,703,211. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $29,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.