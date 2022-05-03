Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.40.

APTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptinyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Aptinyx from $8.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Aptinyx from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Aptinyx from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Aptinyx from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Aptinyx by 244.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aptinyx during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Aptinyx during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Aptinyx by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aptinyx during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 55.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aptinyx stock opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 20.18 and a quick ratio of 20.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.52. Aptinyx has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $4.73.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Aptinyx will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II/b clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

