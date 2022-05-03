Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) Short Interest Up 40.6% in April

Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 771,100 shares, a growth of 40.6% from the March 31st total of 548,600 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 112,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Apyx Medical stock opened at $3.79 on Tuesday. Apyx Medical has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.48 million, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.94.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 26.79% and a negative net margin of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $16.82 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apyx Medical will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Apyx Medical by 69.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Apyx Medical by 125.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Apyx Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Apyx Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apyx Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 61.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APYX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Apyx Medical from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apyx Medical in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium to cut, coagulate and ablate soft tissue during open and laparoscopic surgical procedures.

