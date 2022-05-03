Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Acquires 368 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,123 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Watsco were worth $5,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Watsco by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Watsco during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Watsco by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WSO traded down $3.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $263.21. The company had a trading volume of 5,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,922. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.50 and a 52-week high of $318.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $289.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $1.10. Watsco had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.84%.

In other Watsco news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total transaction of $3,296,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

WSO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. KeyCorp raised shares of Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Watsco from $288.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.29.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

