Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Cuts Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI reduced its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the quarter. Monolithic Power Systems accounts for about 2.4% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI owned approximately 0.06% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $14,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,583.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on MPWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $520.00 to $570.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.11.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,420 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total value of $2,065,156.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 295,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,854,809.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,250 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total value of $5,256,337.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,048,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,989,240.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 72,677 shares of company stock valued at $30,518,027. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR traded up $41.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $451.98. The stock had a trading volume of 38,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,055. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.53 and a 12 month high of $580.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 89.03, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $435.58 and its 200 day moving average is $468.47.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.83. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.29%.

About Monolithic Power Systems (Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.