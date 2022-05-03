Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Grows Stock Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 126.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,484 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Suncor Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.71.

NYSE:SU traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.83. The company had a trading volume of 630,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,422,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.35. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $37.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.3311 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.91%.

About Suncor Energy (Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.