Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Takes $1.74 Million Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2,081.5% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 77,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,411,000. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NXST. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $187.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.29.

NASDAQ NXST traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $163.22. The company had a trading volume of 12,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,621. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.87 and a 1-year high of $192.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.45.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $1.32. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.93%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 15,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,591,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew Alford sold 445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.80, for a total transaction of $82,236.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,166 shares of company stock worth $9,667,457 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

