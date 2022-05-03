Argent Capital Management LLC Sells 154 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Argent Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $17,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $4.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $239.49. 7,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.38. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $316.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.40.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

