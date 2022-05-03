Argent Trust Co Acquires 261 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HCA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,473,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,007,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 10.4% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 83.0% during the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 855,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,674,000 after purchasing an additional 19,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total value of $5,034,658.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $3,099,418.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HCA stock traded up $5.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,690. The company has a market cap of $65.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.60. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $199.76 and a one year high of $279.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $252.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.13). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 405.72% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 10.54%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.27.

HCA Healthcare Profile (Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.