Argent Trust Co Has $11.41 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,573 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $11,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,407,000 after buying an additional 396,104 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Starbucks by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,923 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 8,648 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Starbucks by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 7,079 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 643,183 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $70,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.58.

SBUX stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.27. 380,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,428,376. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $73.47 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

Starbucks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

