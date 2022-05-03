Argent Trust Co Has $17.69 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Argent Trust Co cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up about 1.0% of Argent Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $17,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,760,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,663 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,486,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,650,568,000 after purchasing an additional 350,521 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,817,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,659,440,000 after purchasing an additional 165,235 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,600,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $552,057,000 after purchasing an additional 387,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,400,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $500,455,000 after purchasing an additional 320,604 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,859,602. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $193.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.22. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.42 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.14.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

