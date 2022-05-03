Argent Trust Co Has $28.02 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,839 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.6% of Argent Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cordant Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.
IVV stock traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $418.39. The stock had a trading volume of 270,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,085,454. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $439.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $453.16. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $406.34 and a twelve month high of $482.07.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
- Institutional Support For Rockwell International Begins To Erode
- Another Buy The Dip Opportunity In Freshpet
- Inflation Wreaks Havoc On Haverty Furniture Company
- Tractor Supply Stock Should Plow Ahead
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.