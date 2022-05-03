Argent Trust Co Has $28.02 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,839 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.6% of Argent Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cordant Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV stock traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $418.39. The stock had a trading volume of 270,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,085,454. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $439.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $453.16. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $406.34 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.