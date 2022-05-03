Argent Trust Co Has $999,000 Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Argent Trust Co raised its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 204.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 335.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DG. Morgan Stanley cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.50.

DG stock traded up $1.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $237.86. 32,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,826,726. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $226.49 and its 200 day moving average is $221.53. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $185.15 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $54.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 21.65%.

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,960.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

