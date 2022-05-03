Argent Trust Co Purchases 537 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Argent Trust Co increased its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Celanese were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at $200,281,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Celanese by 2,218.6% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 549,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,277,000 after acquiring an additional 525,760 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Celanese by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 472,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,247,000 after acquiring an additional 279,585 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 486,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,653,000 after purchasing an additional 249,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at $30,183,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CE traded up $2.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.65. 11,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,604. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.63. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.18. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $132.26 and a 12-month high of $176.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.48 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 15.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.52%.

In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $141.74 per share, for a total transaction of $255,132.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on CE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Celanese from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Sunday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.50.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

