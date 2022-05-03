ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $131.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement, and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on ASGN in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet cut ASGN from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on ASGN from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASGN in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $132.75.

ASGN stock opened at $113.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.01. ASGN has a 52-week low of $91.61 and a 52-week high of $131.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.20. ASGN had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 10.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ASGN will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ASGN by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ASGN by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ASGN by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of ASGN by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 22,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ASGN by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 51,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

