Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Price Target Cut to $44.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $59.00 to $44.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Aerogels from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.36.

Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $22.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 1.77. Aspen Aerogels has a 1-year low of $16.65 and a 1-year high of $65.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.79.

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 38.80% and a negative net margin of 38.15%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Gervis acquired 135,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.12 per share, for a total transaction of $4,500,014.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Koch Industries Inc acquired 1,791,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $49,996,409.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASPN. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 840.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

