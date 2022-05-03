Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) PT Lowered to $44.00 at B. Riley

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $59.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

ASPN has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.36.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Shares of ASPN opened at $22.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.79. Aspen Aerogels has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $65.99. The stock has a market cap of $799.24 million, a P/E ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 1.77.

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 38.15% and a negative return on equity of 38.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Koch Industries Inc purchased 1,791,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996,409.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Gervis purchased 135,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.12 per share, with a total value of $4,500,014.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 0.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 6.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.