Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Receives $7.92 Average PT from Analysts

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.92.

Several brokerages recently commented on ASMB. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

Shares of ASMB stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.79. 528,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,361. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.14. Assembly Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $4.69.

Assembly Biosciences ( NASDAQ:ASMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASMB. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 445,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 1,091.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 95,635 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 185.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 6,703 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 23,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Assembly Biosciences by 1,464.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 115,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Vebicorvir, which as completed Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with chronic HBV infection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.