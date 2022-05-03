Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 396,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,766 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.15% of STORE Capital worth $13,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in STORE Capital by 665.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 273,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,402,000 after purchasing an additional 237,632 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in STORE Capital by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 51,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in STORE Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in STORE Capital by 345.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 14,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

STORE Capital stock opened at $27.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.62 and a 200-day moving average of $31.91. STORE Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $26.81 and a 52 week high of $37.13.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $209.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.56 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.00%.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

