Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,653 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $13,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 76.8% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $128.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.02. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $107.85 and a fifty-two week high of $149.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.03. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $542.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CHKP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.29.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.