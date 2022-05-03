Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 2,798 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 296,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,798 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Campbell Soup worth $12,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $46.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.80 and a 200 day moving average of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.85. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $50.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.40.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CPB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.30.

Campbell Soup Profile (Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

