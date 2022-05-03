Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 3,243 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,243 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Tractor Supply worth $13,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSCO. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

TSCO opened at $206.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $222.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.05. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $170.82 and a 1 year high of $241.54. The stock has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.23. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSCO. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.70.

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total transaction of $1,449,264.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,873. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply (Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.