Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATLAS COPCO is a world leading provider of industrial productivity solutions. The products and services range from compressed air and gas equipment, generators, construction and mining equipment, industrial tools and assembly systems, to related aftermarket and rental. In close cooperation with customers and business partners, and with 135 years of experience, Atlas Copco innovates for superior productivity. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, the Group’s global reach spans more than 160 markets. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Pareto Securities upgraded Atlas Copco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Atlas Copco from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $459.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Atlas Copco from SEK 675 to SEK 568 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Atlas Copco from SEK 640 to SEK 675 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Atlas Copco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $615.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlas Copco presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $509.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATLKY opened at $43.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Atlas Copco has a 1-year low of $43.44 and a 1-year high of $71.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.45 and its 200-day moving average is $58.64.

Atlas Copco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

